Brian Michael Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $146,800.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $31,283.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 474,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.01 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,944,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after buying an additional 438,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 2,553,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 361,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 304,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,069,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 66,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

