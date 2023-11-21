Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director John Marshal Davison Acquires 10,000 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Director John Marshal Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$151,300.00.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.59. 235,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.91. The company has a market cap of C$734.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.61 and a 52 week high of C$32.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

