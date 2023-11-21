Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Robert James Anderson Sells 2,000 Shares

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down C$4.36 on Tuesday, reaching C$143.04. The stock had a trading volume of 240,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,075. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 1 year low of C$131.46 and a 1 year high of C$189.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

