Casper One Day Volume Tops $7.79 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Casper has a market capitalization of $370.14 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,174,033,014 coins and its circulating supply is 11,474,715,375 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,172,613,946 with 11,473,377,823 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03453066 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $8,399,870.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

