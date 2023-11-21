Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,167,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,056,020. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

