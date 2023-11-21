Cherise Marie Grychowski Sells 3,536 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$215,696.00.

Cameco stock traded down C$0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 988,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market cap of C$26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$62.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.86.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.3525836 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.45.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

