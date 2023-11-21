Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.18). Approximately 2,932,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.00).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.
About Chrysalis Investments
Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
