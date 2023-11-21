Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

CRUS traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 436,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.