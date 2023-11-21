Contrasting Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Elevance Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Elevance Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elevance Health and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevance Health 0 2 10 0 2.83 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Elevance Health currently has a consensus price target of $565.82, suggesting a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Elevance Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

This table compares Elevance Health and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevance Health 3.61% 20.71% 7.24% Pacific Health Care Organization 8.70% 4.35% 4.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elevance Health and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevance Health $168.62 billion 0.66 $6.03 billion $25.47 18.48 Pacific Health Care Organization $5.74 million 1.63 $490,000.00 $0.03 24.34

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Elevance Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elevance Health has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elevance Health beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

