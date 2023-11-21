Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 20,799 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 322.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 143,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

