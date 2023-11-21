Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,517,730,000.

Shares of USXF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. 27,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,231. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $752.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

