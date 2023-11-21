Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 691 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $468.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $253.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

