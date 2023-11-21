Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 704 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 593,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

