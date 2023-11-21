Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $164.91 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.63 or 0.00023274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $164.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 375,874,977 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

