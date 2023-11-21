CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 4,247 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,247 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $22,891.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CS Disco stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 113,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $341.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.34.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 45.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

