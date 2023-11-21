CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Down 3.7%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,483,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,468,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

CytoDyn Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.20.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

