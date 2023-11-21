Dave Stephenson Sells 679 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 2nd, Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $671,689.45.

Shares of ABNB traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. 4,585,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

