Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Trading Up 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 68,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.
