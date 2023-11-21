Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading 1% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.07 ($45.13) and last traded at €40.94 ($44.98). 1,877,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.52 ($44.52).

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.77 and its 200 day moving average is €41.72.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.