DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.28 ($4.71) and last traded at €4.30 ($4.73). 216,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.32 ($4.74).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.74. The firm has a market cap of $519.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.62.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

