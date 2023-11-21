DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 46,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DHI Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DHI Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DHI Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

