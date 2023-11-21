DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-$12.60 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE DKS traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.77. 5,751,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

