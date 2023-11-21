Dimensional Global Credit ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 13,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,085. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

