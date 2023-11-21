Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $13.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.12. 848,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,994. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

