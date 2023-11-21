ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 14,701,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 6,777,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.32.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

