Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Shares Up 2.9%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Elbit Imaging Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.