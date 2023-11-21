Equity Fund Lp Star Acquires 173,180 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 173,180 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $45,026.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,467,889 shares in the company, valued at $381,651.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $2,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 59,494 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $14,873.50.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 16,993 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248.25.
- On Monday, November 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 50,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 5,172 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293.00.
- On Friday, October 27th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 32,064 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,016.00.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 13,441 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,091.43.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 15,919 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,661.37.
- On Thursday, October 19th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 92,639 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,306.97.
Star Equity Price Performance
Star Equity stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 172,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
