FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Down 5.6%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 50,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 852% from the average session volume of 5,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

