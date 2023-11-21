First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FTHI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 135,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,901. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.