First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Announces Dividend of $0.18

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1752 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HISF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $555,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.