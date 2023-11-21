First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 187,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.