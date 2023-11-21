First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Declares Dividend of $0.19

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,610. The company has a market cap of $102.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 135.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

