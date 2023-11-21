First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,670. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,098,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 704,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 62,058 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 109,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

