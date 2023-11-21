Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $886.63 million and $58.40 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,471,201,014 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

