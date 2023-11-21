Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 1.1%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

