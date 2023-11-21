Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Frax has a total market cap of $670.35 million and $19.84 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,673,780 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

