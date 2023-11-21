Gala (GALA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $179.79 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $675.80 million and $179.79 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 28,028,472,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,063,008,981 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

