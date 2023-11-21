GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $17.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.05% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. 19,112,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,697,566. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $382,237. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

