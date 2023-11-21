Gina Mastantuono Sells 275 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $668.40. 925,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $670.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $579.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.27.

ServiceNow last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

