Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.79. 1,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

