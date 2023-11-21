Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Up 1.7%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01). 187,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 391,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a market cap of £10.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

