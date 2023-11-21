Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Up 0.5%

Gresham House Plc (LON:GHE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($13.64) and last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.57). Approximately 35,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 129,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($13.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £415.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,013.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,074.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 947.43.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

