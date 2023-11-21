Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 328 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $32.52.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $532.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

