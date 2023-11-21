Head-To-Head Analysis: FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDF) & Its Competitors

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FLSmidth & Co. A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors -24.69% -1.24% 0.97%

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A 5.42 FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors $5.80 billion $387.28 million -216.22

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FLSmidth & Co. A/S. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

39.7% of FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLSmidth & Co. A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A FLSmidth & Co. A/S Competitors 1088 4147 5445 81 2.42

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 19.23%. Given FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FLSmidth & Co. A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

