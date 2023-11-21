Head-To-Head Review: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Etsy 2 10 13 0 2.44

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 88.12%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $89.32, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Etsy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -24.41% -60.76% -26.75% Etsy 12.30% -71.32% 15.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ThredUp and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.6% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of ThredUp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $311.95 million 0.69 -$92.28 million ($0.73) -2.77 Etsy $2.71 billion 3.12 -$694.29 million $2.39 29.54

ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Etsy. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ThredUp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats ThredUp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers includes ability to manage inventory, check order status, receive notifications about repeat customers, add photos, listing videos, and purchase and print shipping labels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2022, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 95.1 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

