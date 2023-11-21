Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 284,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Helix Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
Helix Technologies Company Profile
Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.
