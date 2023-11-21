Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,615.56

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00012536 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $168.98 million and $45,615.56 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,915.88 or 1.00052040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.63631036 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $40,457.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

