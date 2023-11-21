Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 36,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,314. The stock has a market cap of $808.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,057,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after buying an additional 84,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after buying an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

