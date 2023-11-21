ICON Market Capitalization Hits $244.25 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $244.25 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,664,632 coins and its circulating supply is 972,664,736 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,642,723.9769652. The last known price of ICON is 0.26661658 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,355,365.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

