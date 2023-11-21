Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Buys 104,428 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 104,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,554,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,453,975.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $176,087.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,403 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $323,195.43.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 84,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.